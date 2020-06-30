Mary Michaels

Mary Louise Holder Michaels, 81, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday morning, June 29, at her home. Mrs. Michaels was born May 13, 1939, in Surry County, the daughter of the Woodrow Thomas Holder and Margie Burcham McCormick. Louise was a homemaker and a member of Holy Cross Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Pam Johnson and her special friend, Gray Edmonds, of Mount Airy and Sheila Gragg and her special friend, Alan Hamby, of Lenoir; a son, Greg Easter of Claremont; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters and three brothers-in-law, Jewel Stanley and Mary and Greg Becker, all of Mount Airy, Nancy and Jim Baity of Greensboro, and Vivian and Bill Seal of Lowgap; four brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Bernell Holder, Donald and Doris Holder, and the Rev. Butch and Sandra Holder, all of Mount Airy, and the Rev. Sam and Thelma Holder of Lowgap; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Michaels was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard William "B.W." Michaels; and a sister, Betty Jean Phipps. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), the funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 1, at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Baptist Church, with the Rev. Butch Holder officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the church. At other times, the family welcomes friends to the home of Pam Johnson at 2569 Pine Ridge Road, Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.