Miss Mary Jane Pike, 79, of Mount Airy, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on May 11, 1940, to the late James William and Nellie Mitchell Pike. Miss Pike was in the ministry for 43 years doing the work of Christ. She is survived by a brother and two sisters-in-law, James William "Bill" Pike, Jr. and Betty, and Glenda Pike; nieces, Sandy Atkins and husband Dennis, Dianne Barbour, Barbara Riley, and Debbie Ladd; a nephew, Mark Pike; and many great-nieces and nephews In addition to her parents, Miss Pike was preceded in death by a brother, Glenn Pike. A funeral service will be held Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Tom Nussbaum, Leslie Pulley, Waverly Pierson, and Jennifer Grady officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019