KING — Miss Mary Ruth Angel, age 85, of King, passed away on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. She was born on June 28, 1934, to the late Jesse Thomas and Ethel Inez Sumner Angel. Mary Ruth was a wonderful lady that will surely be missed by all who knew her. She loved her church, Friendly Chapel Church in Pilot Mountain, where she was a member. She was also a member of the adult Sunday School Class and the Missionary Ladies Circle. She was always active in revival services and spiritual campaigns and was well loved by every member of the church. She had a love for flowers, going out to eat with friends and loved her family. Left to cherish her memories is a sister, Pauline Matthews; special niece, Regina Angel, as well as numerous other nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Miss Angel was preceded in death by brothers, Jay, Edward, Wallace and Douglas Angel; and sister, Georgie Bunn. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Bro. Don Collins and Bro. D.C. Collins. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time for the service at the funeral home. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Universal Healthcare of King for the excellent care and love they gave her while she was resident there. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

