CANA,VA — Mrs. Mary Lilla Nichols Smith, 90, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at her home Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, after several years of declining health. She was born in Surry County, May 2, 1929, to the late John Leland and Mabel Childress Nichols. Mrs. Smith retired from Spencer's after many years of service. Mrs. Smith loved her family and cherished their time together. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Kay Smith; her son and daughter-in-law, Butch and Mildred Smith; her grandson, Lee Cordell Smith and fiancée, Ashely Crawford; one sister and brother-in-law, Pearl Nichols Page and Randy; brother, Charlie Albert Nichols; special aunt, Nellie Sue Perdue; brother-in-law, Bob Thompson; several nieces and nephews and cousins. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Weldon Bryant "Dick" Smith; her siblings, Doris Nichols Thompson, Kay Frances Nichols and two infant brothers, Fred and Garl Nichols. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Emmett Crotts officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Bethel Moravian Graveyard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019