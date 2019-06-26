Mary Lou Stewart, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Surry County to the late Joseph D. (Joe) Hill and Ida Booth Hill. Mrs. Stewart was a dedicated member of Hill's Grove Baptist Church for many, many years and was the longtime treasurer there. She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, her husband of 65 years, A.L. Stewart; three brothers, Jimmy, Jack and Sonny Hill; and one sister, Texie Hill Pastor. Mrs. Stewart is survived by two sons, Dale (Tina) Stewart and David (Teri) Stewart; one grandson, Jeffrey (Molly) Stewart; two great-grandchildren, Emily and Beau Stewart; four step-grandchildren, Chrissy (Nick) Robson, Jonathan Gwyn, Harry Irick and Wendy Irick; as well as six step-great-grandchildren; and two step-great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Maxie Snyder. A funeral service will be conducted on Friday, June 28, at Hill's Grove Baptist Church, 1318 Pilot Power Dam Road at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Paul Sisk officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. prior to the service and at other times at the home of A.L. and Mary Lou Stewart at 200 Stewart Road, Pilot Mountain. The family sincerely appreciates the love and care given to Mrs. Stewart by the staffs of the third floor Skilled Nursing Unit at Northern Hospital and Mountain Valley Hospice and the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home. Floral tributes will be accepted, or memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road, Dobson, NC 27017. Cox Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain (http://www.coxneedham.com) is serving the Stewart family.