DOBSON — Mrs. Mary Sue Simons Johnson, age 72, of Dobson, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019, at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Carroll County, VA, on April 21, 1947, to the late Ralph Simons and the late Irene Wood Simons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Darlene Burnette, Patsy Forest, Madelene Anders. Mrs. Johnson was retired from Kentucky Derby Hosiery. Surviving is her husband, Johnny Ray Johnson; son, Ronald Johnson and fiancée, Tami Brown; granddaughter, Morgan Johnson; sisters and brother-in-law, Norma Haynes, Martha and Jerry Sechrist, Bertha Simons; brother, James Simons. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, at New Hope Baptist Church, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Trent Lyons will conduct the services. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The family requests in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.