Mrs. Mary Nell Seagraves Wall, 85, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Mrs. Wall was born in Surry County, April 10, 1934, the daughter of the late Fred and Lila Hanks Seagraves. Mrs. Wall, along with her husband, worked at Mount Airy Country Club for many years and later as a substitute teacher with the Mount Airy City Schools. She was a long-time member of Flat Rock Baptist Church. Surviving are one son, Wesley Scott Wall; sister, Barbara S. Southern; sister-in-law, Shirley W. Tillotson; and a multitude of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward "Doc" Wall; sister, Bettie Collins; and one brother, Jack Seagraves. Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 28, at noon at Flat Rock Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Reed and Dr. Jon Cawley officiating. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The Wall family will visit with friends from 11 in the morning until the hour of the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Flat Rock Baptist Church, PO Box 587, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019