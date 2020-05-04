DOBSON — Mary Faye Wood Wilmoth, age 87, of Dobson, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at Chatham Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born March 30, 1933. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gathering at this time (Covid-19), private graveside services will be held. Moody-Davis Funeral Service in Dobson is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at: www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from May 4 to May 5, 2020.