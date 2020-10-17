Mattie McHone

Mattie Elizabeth Gravely McHone, 91, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. Betty, as she was known by her family and friends, was born Jan. 10, 1929, in Mount Airy and was the daughter of the late Robert George Gravely and Nellie Irene Matthews Gravely. She was a 1948 graduate of Mount Airy High School. On Dec. 24, 1949, she married Grady Baxter McHone, who passed away on Oct. 19, 2015, after 66 years of marriage. In 1960 they moved to Statesville from Mount Airy so Grady could pursue more lucrative employment. Betty was a member of Race Street United Methodist Church from 1960 until its closing in 1995. She later joined Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church and was active there until her health declined and kept her from attending. She was employed as stock clerk with Brenton Textiles (which became Jantzen and later Vanity Fair) for more than 30 years. She enjoyed buying sweaters from the Jantzen Outlet for her family and friends that will continue to keep them warm for decades. After retirement she and Grady got great joy traveling with family and friends to Disney World and the beaches of North Carolina and South Carolina. They never lost connection with their Mount Airy relatives and friends and spent many weekends and holidays with them there. At home, in Statesville, they could be found in the evenings playing Rook with their best friends and longtime neighbors Russell and Billie Lockman. Betty and Billie also enjoyed going together to the beauty salon, shopping or to the library. Betty's grandchildren, Stephanie and Daniel, were always the joy of her life, and she always attended their sporting events, dance and music recitals, band concerts, and the Statesville Greyhound Marching Band performances at football games. She and Grady thoroughly enjoyed taking their grandchildren on their vacations. For the past three years her greatest joys were visits from her great-grandson, Finn. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert George Gravely and Nellie Irene Matthews Gravely; her brothers, Ralph Linwood Gravely and Paul Franklin Gravely; her nephew, Robert Kermit Gravely; and her niece, Sheila McHone Hawks. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Furr (Neil) of Statesville; her granddaughter, Stephanie Furr Carhart (Justin) of Cary; her grandson, Daniel Blake Furr of Statesville; her great-grandson, Finnegan Randall Carhart of Cary; her sister, Mary Lee Gravely of Mount Airy, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the caregivers from Home Instead who have provided loving care to Betty for the past six years and to the staff of Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County for care provided during the last weeks of her life. A graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery to honor Betty's life was held on Wednesday, Sept., 30, with the Rev. Christopher Fitzgerald and Rev. Gervase Hitch officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 2591 Wards Gao Rd., Mount Airy, NC 27030; Yokefellow Ministries, P.O. Box 5384, Statesville, NC 28687-5384; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625.