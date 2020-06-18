Maude Booker

Maude Greenwood Booker, 97, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 17, at her home at Ridgecrest Senior Living. She was born on May 31, 1923 to the late Richard Bartley Greenwood and Donie Mae McCraw Greenwood. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Henry "Charlie" Booker, son, Charles Stephen Booker; four sisters, Ruth Marion, Emmaline McCraw, Gladys Snody, Mary Thompson, and one brother, John Greenwood. Maude retired from F. Rees Clothing after 60-plus years, volunteered at Yokefellow Ministry, and was as faithful member of Zion United Methodist Church. Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra and John Davis of Pfafftown, and Carol and Tom Beasley of Stuart, Virginia; granddaughter, Beverly Miller and her husband, Tim, great-grandson, Hiro, and great-granddaughter, Charli; step-grandson, Brack Beasley, and step-granddaughter, Amy Davis; one sister-in-law, Frances Gillespie; and several nieces and nephews. She leaves behind her dear friend and loving neighbor, Jimmy Kemp. A graveside service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dorothy Sullivan and Rev. Dennis "Bud" Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday at Moody Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion UMC Cemetery, c/o Barbara Blackburn, 1739 Pipers Gap Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.