Ms. Maude Irene Dawson Thompson, 87, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center on Saturday, June 22, 2019. She was born in Carroll County, Virginia, Nov. 23, 1931, to the late George Lester and Sarah Elizabeth Edwards Dawson. She was born ninth out of twelve children. At the age of 16, Ms. Thompson abandoned her dream to attend school and to graduate so she could get a job to provide for her ailing parents and younger siblings. She learned the value of hard work and doing her best. Ms. Thompson loved her children and family fiercely and willingly sacrificed to ensure others had what they needed. Forgiving easily and being gracious in her interactions with others, she exemplified the characteristics of a Christian. Ms. Thompson enjoyed working with hair, even at a young age; she chose to make her life's work as a beautician until retiring at age 77. Just as Ms. Thompson enjoyed making people look their best, she enjoyed growing and displaying flowers to brighten others' days. Ms. Thompson was a long-time member of Oak Ridge Baptist Church. From a teen until failing health at 79 years of age, she served her church in multiple capacities working with youth through senior women. Ms. Thompson is survived by her loving and dedicated children, Jane Thompson and Mark Thompson, and numerous special devoted nieces, nephews and many friends. During her lifetime, Ms. Thompson was a mother-figure to many other people. In addition to her parents, Ms. Thompson was preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth McCraw, Ruby Sykes, Bertha Brannock, Clarsie Combs, Inez Dawson and Myrtle Taylor; and her brothers, Otto, Will, Ed, Alph and Howard Dawson. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 27, at Oak Ridge Baptist Church with Rev. David Sechrist, Rev. Oscar Hill, Rev. Jimmy Combs and Rev. Darren Slate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy Wednesday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Oak Ridge Baptist Church. The family would like to express the appreciation to anyone who wishes to share food or a meal with them but they ask that you bring it to the fellowship hall of the church on Thursday to join them in a meal after the service or take something to a family in need in memory of their mother. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.