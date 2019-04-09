Mrs. Maxine Chilton Simmons, age 89, of Mount Airy, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at Northern Hospital. Mrs. Simmons was born in Surry County on Sept. 1, 1929, to Elmer and Ella Smith Chilton. She and her late husband, Jimmie Lane Simmons Sr., formerly owned and operated Garbage Service Inc. Mrs. Simmons was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her memory will forever be cherished in the hearts of her daughter, Hilda S. Watson; son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Stephanie Simmons; her grandchildren, Kyndal S. Draughn and husband Isaac, Trey Simmons, Mark Watson, Lori Watson and Chuck Robinson, Jonathan Simmons and wife Jennifer, Ashton Simmons, Avery Simmons, Allyn-Claire Simmons; great-grandchildren Jake Simmons and Ella Draughn; a sister, Mary Laura Stevens; a brother and sister-in-law, Dalmer and Kathleen Chilton; a special daughter-in-law, Susan Poore; and several beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by sons Lannie Simmons Jr. and David Simmons; a grandson, Tyler "Ty" Simmons; a sister, Dorothy Bateman; a son-in-law, Ted Watson, and brothers-in-law Kenneth Bateman and Bobby Stevens. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Alex Martin. Entombment will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Continuing Care, 1287 Newsome St., Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to The Shepherd's House, P.O. Box 1722, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.