HILLSVILLE, Va. — Maylease Mabe, 81 of Hillsville, formally of Cana, VA, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Commonwealth Senior Living. Mrs. Mabe was born in Carroll County, VA, to the late Norman and Irene Combs Mabe. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Mabe; brother, Elder Edward Bowman; and sisters, Aylease Hawks and Betty Bowman. Survivors include two sons and daughter-in-law, Steven and Janet Mabe, Mount Airy North Carolina, Keith Mabe, Lowgap; brother and sister-in-law, Berlie and Patsy Bowman of Bowling Green, Kentucky; grandchildren, Lathan Mabe, Kelsey Mabe, Blake Pastrana, Johnathan Mabe, Renee Haney, and Misty Slate; four great-grandchildren, Kobe Slate, Kayson Slate, Kylan Slate, and Aubrey Mabe; special friend, Elder Ronald Bowman also survive. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 11 a.m. at the Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel, with Elder Eddie Bunn and Elder Ronald Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Mabe Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the Mt. Lebanon Primitive Baptist Church. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2019