Cox-Needham Funeral Home
822 West Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
(336) 368-2233
KING — Mr. McKinley Wayne Hauser, age 81, of King, died May 29, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on April 5, 1938. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday, June 2, at 6 p.m. at First Christian Church 625 Meadowbrook Drive. King. Interment will be held immediately after service at First Christian Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Christian Church. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the family.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 31 to June 1, 2019
