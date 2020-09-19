Melba Tickle

Melba Pruett Tesh Tickle, 98, of Mount Airy passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, at Twelve Oaks Assisted Living in Mount Airy. She was born in Surry County on Oct. 5, 1921, to the late Fred C. and Elizabeth Terry Pruett. Mrs. Tickle was educated in the Mount Airy City schools. Mrs. Tickle was a former employee of Hollingsworth Drug Store and retired from Belk Department Store in December 1986. Mrs. Tickle was an associate member of Grace Moravian Church, and a member of Fancy Gap Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth Ann and Wayne Brown; a son and daughter-in-law, John Clinton and Patricia Tesh; stepchildren Bonnie Riggs, Pat Smith, Janie Dawson, and Fred Tickle; six grandchildren, Scott Brown, Kelly Brown Unger, Wendy Brown Reynolds, Kimberly Hope Tesh, John Jayson Tesh and Stephanie Fore; numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Terry Pruett; and a sister, Jenny Williams. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tickle was preceded in death by her first husband, Clinton Tesh; her second husband, Claude Tickle; a daughter, Carol Chandler; a stepson Ed Tickle; sisters, Jeanne Byerly, Mary O'Neal, Judy Beatty; brothers, Donald Pruett, "Doc" Garnet Pruett, and Charles Pruett. Being mindful of social distancing and mask, a gGraveside service will be held Sunday, Sept. 20, at 2 p.m. at God's Acre Cemetery with the Rev. Dr. Neil Routh and the Rev. Dwight Sechrist officiating. There will not be a formal visitation at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor's choice. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the love and compassion shown by her special caregiver and friend, Sharon Sparger. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.