Clarence "Melvin" Hooker, 90, met his Heavenly Father on April 19, 2019. Melvin was born in Surry County on Oct. 16, 1928, to loving parents, Robert Lester Hooker and Rosa Ella Hooker. He was the oldest of nine siblings, two of whom still live nearby: Leon Hooker (Geraldine) of Mount Airy and Don Hooker (Carolyn) of Greensboro. Melvin lived a life committed to service, seeking to care for family, friends, the church and the community. He worked with A&P Tea Company for 19 years and S&D Coffee for 16 years. He served as a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War, and he received various awards and honors of recognition for his excellence in service. Melvin married his lifelong love, Janie Ann Key Hooker, on Sept. 18, 1954. Melvin was a faithful and selfless husband, father and friend. He did everything in accordance with the Lord's will, and he constantly put the needs of others before his own. Melvin loved his family well, and he served both them and the church with his love for cooking. Melvin has touched the lives of many, including the Keomanideth family from Thailand that he, his wife, and the church were able to rescue from a refugee camp after much hard work, prayer and patience. In addition to his wife, Melvin is survived by his three children: Barry Melvin Hooker (Charlotte) of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Benny Ray Hooker (Pat) of Winston-Salem, and Betsy Key Hooker Hintzmann (Todd) of Charlotte; grandchildren, Lena Marie Hooker and Thomas Ray Hooker of Winston-Salem; step-grandsons, Andy Snow (Shannon) of Wilmington, and Mitchell Snow (Christine) of Asheville; goddaughter, Janie Sengsy of Kernersville; and French summer son, Jean- Pierre Farges (Alexandra) of Paris, France. The Hooker Family would like to thank the nurses on 9th Floor General at Forsyth Memorial Hospital, the wonderful and caring staff and volunteers at Trellis Supportive Care's Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home and the personal caregivers: Larry Boyd, Dee Walters, Tae McFadden, Laquanta Nobel, and Melody Williams. Please join the family on Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. for a service at Forsyth Park Baptist Church, 1600 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, with Rev. Tom Southern, Rev. Randy Whitman and Rev. Greg Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will immediately follow the service at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 3250 High Point Road, Winston-Salem, NC. This will be a time to honor the life of love for others and for service that Melvin led. Memorial contributions may be made for NC Baptist Men to Fellowship Baptist Church, 1075 Teague Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is assisting the family.