Melvin Glenn King passed away on May 9, 2020. Surviving is his mother, Ruth King, of the home, brother Doug and wife Marlaina King of Mount Airy and a special aunt, Penny King of Virginia. He was preceded in death by his father Clyde P. King, special cousin, Georgia A. Trivett, grandparents Clyde and Virginia King and James and Ollie Whilhelm. Melvin attended Patrick County High School, and Cleveland Community College. He loved nature and took daily walks. Melvin also liked to hunt and was big into sports in his time; he will be missed.

Published in Mount Airy News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
