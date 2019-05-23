Merrill Theodore "Ted" Nelson suffered a stroke and went home to be with the Lord Monday morning May 13, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center, Winston-Salem. Ted was born March 27, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, to the late James T. and Emma W. Nelson. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Dale Nelson. Ted is survived by his loving wife Catherine of 24 years; his four children, Benjamin, Kimberly, Katrina, and Robert; and his stepchildren, Jodi, David, and Barbara. He also will be sorely missed by his grandchildren, Benjamin Jr., Savanna, Mason, Owen, Ava, and Isabella of Phoenix, Arizona, Clarissa, Kelsey and Chloe of York, South Carolina, and Cameron of Ogden, Utah. Ted was a sheet metal mechanic with Union Local 359, Phoenix, Arizona, and retired in 2002. Ted and Cathy met square dancing in Santa Monica, California, and enjoyed their square dance wedding there in 1994. Shortly thereafter they moved to Phoenix, residing there for seven years. After Ted's retirement they moved to King, where they enjoyed the mild seasons. He loved gardening and raising African violets for both show and sale. Ted was active in the King Senior Center and Travel Club and volunteered weekly at Northern Hospital in Mount Airy. Lately he enjoyed playing his accordion and keyboard. He was an active member of the First Christian Church in King. A Celebration of Life will be held there, located at 625 Meadowbrook Dr., King, NC 27021 on Saturday, June 1. Visitation will be at 2 p.m with the Memorial Service following at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Christian Church, address listed above.