Mr. Michael Lee Beasley, age 62, of Claudville, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mr. Beasley was born in Surry County on Sept. 27, 1956. He drove a truck for Ralph Beasley Trucking Company for many years. Mr. Beasley will forever be cherished in the hearts of his loving and devoted wife, Paula Simmons Beasley; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Andy Nickelston; his precious grandchildren, Isaiah Michael Nickelston, Emma Grace Nickelston, Eden LeeAnn-Taylor Nickelston, Adalyn Caroline-Wilson Nickelston, and Palmer Mae Nickelston; his parents, Ralph and Ruby Hall Beasley; a brother, Wendell Beasley and wife Stephanie; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Gina Beasley, Frances Wilson, Willa and Reggie Norman, Cliff and Debbie Simmons; his godkids, Ellie and Madison Payne; and nephews, Justin and Dustin Bullins. Mr. Beasley was preceded in death by a brother, Allen Beasley. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel of Mount Airy, by Rev. Ricky Rodgers and Rev. David Heath. Burial will follow in the Hall Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
