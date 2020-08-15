Michael Davis

BARNWELL, S.C. — Mr. Michael Arvey Davis, age 67, of Barnwell, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at his residence. He was born on Oct. 11, 1952, in Surry County to the late Arvey Esker Davis and the late Mary Elaine Johnson Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one nephew. He was originally from Surry County and retired from Hanesbrands. He is survived by his sisters and brother and law; Susan Davis Whitener and Mitchell Whitener and Carolyn Davis Easter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glenn and Jan Davis, Randy and Sandra Davis, and Steven Davis; several nieces and nephews. Services will be Sunday, Aug. 16, at 2 p.m. in the Moody-Davis Chapel in Dobson with Pastor Austin Caviness officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cross Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.