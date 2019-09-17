|
|
Mr. Walter Michael "Mike" Gilley, Sr., 68, of Mount Airy, passed away at Northern Hospital of Surry County Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born in Surry County Jan. 11, 1951, to the late James Monroe and Dorothy Gordon Gilley. He graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1969 and was an inductee into the Mount Airy Sports Hall of Fame. Mr. Gilley was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Mr. Gilley relished the time he spent with family and friends, always wanting to help others. Mr. Gilley will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Janet Vivian Bradley Gilley; a daughter, Tracey Lynn Gilley Vogler and husband Phillip; a daughter, Jennifer Renee Gilley Salyer and significant other Tommy Goins; a son, Walter Michael Gilley Jr.; and son, Shawn Bradley Gilley and wife Katrina; grandchildren Brooke Vogler, Opal Gilley, and Augustus Gilley, who is due in October. In addition to his parents Mr. Gilley was preceded in death by a brother, Steve Gilley. A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Mount Airy Friday, Sept. 20, at 3 p.m. with Pastor Griff Gatewood and Pastor Dewayne Trout officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019