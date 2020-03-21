Home

Mr. Michael Ray King, age 61, of Ararat, VA, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Mr. King was born in Surry County on Aug. 13, 1958. Michael was a hunting guide at Primland Reserve. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his wife, Teresa Potts King; stepson, Daryl Hazelwood and wife Jennifer; step-grandchildren, Ryan Hazelwood, Jace Hazelwood, and Damen Hazelwood, mother, Ina Mae Hill McBride, father and stepmother, Kenneth and Mary Ann King; brother, Terry King, half-sister, Emily Brindle and husband Nicholas; a niece, Reagan Davis; and many dear friends. All services for Mr. King are private. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may by made to the , 500 E. Morehead St., Suite 2211, Charlotte, NC 28202. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
