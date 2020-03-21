|
Mr. Michael Ray King, age 61, of Ararat, VA, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at his home. Mr. King was born in Surry County on Aug. 13, 1958. Michael was a hunting guide at Primland Reserve. Among the many who will always cherish his memory are his wife, Teresa Potts King; stepson, Daryl Hazelwood and wife Jennifer; step-grandchildren, Ryan Hazelwood, Jace Hazelwood, and Damen Hazelwood, mother, Ina Mae Hill McBride, father and stepmother, Kenneth and Mary Ann King; brother, Terry King, half-sister, Emily Brindle and husband Nicholas; a niece, Reagan Davis; and many dear friends. All services for Mr. King are private. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may by made to the , 500 E. Morehead St., Suite 2211, Charlotte, NC 28202. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020