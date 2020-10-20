Michael Marion

DAVIE, FLA — Michael Wayne Marion of Davie, Florida, passed away on Oct. 14, at the age of 77. The Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m., Oct. 21, at Fred Hunter Funeral Home in Davie, Florida. Chaplain Forest Willis of American Legion, Post #321. will be officiating. Mike was born in Norfolk, Virginia, on Jan. 8, 1943, to Haster and Laverne Marion. He graduated from Mount Airy High School in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Air Force soon after. He proudly served his country for 26 years, honorably retiring at the rank of Master Sergeant. He stayed committed to community and other veterans, working as the Finance Officer for the American Legion, Post #321 of Cooper City, Florida, for several years and stayed actively involved with multiple charities with the Legion. In addition, he was a Freemason and a member of Fort Pierce Masonic Lodge #87. Mike found many joys throughout his life, largely thanks to his effortless ability to connect and make friends anywhere and his knack for finding the humor in all things. He enjoyed a passion for golf and his many adoring grandchildren. Mike is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Lynda; brother Ron; daughter Natalie, sons Rick and Cris; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion, Post #321, 9081 SW 51st Street, Cooper City, FL 33328. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Fred Hunter Funeral Home. To watch the live stream please go to www.fredhunters.com.