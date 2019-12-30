|
|
Mr. Michael Alan Mitchell, age 46, of Mount Airy, passed suddenly away on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Front Royal, Virginia. He was born in Surry County on Dec. 9, 1973, to Jeff Mitchell and Cheryl Holder Keen. Left to cherish his memories are brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Jennifer Mitchell, sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Chris McBride; father Jeff Mitchell; mother and step-father, Cheryl and Robert Keen. Mr. Mitchell was preceded in death by his grandparents, Abe and Agnes Mitchell and Coy and Marie Holder. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening, Jan. 1, from 6-8 p.m. at Moody Funeral home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019