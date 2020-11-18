Michael Lee Phillips, 64, of Mount Airy, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home Tuesday, Nov. 17. He was born in Surry County, Oct. 15, 1956, to Lonzo Franklin Phillips and the late Shelby Lee Nelson Steele. Michael loved his family and enjoyed life to the fullest. Michael was an avid drag racer. He enjoyed the challenge of rebuilding muscle cars and spent many hours doing so, knowing the feel of excitement when he raced it. Michael had a sense of humor that will always be remembered and missed dearly. He is survived by his wife, Virginia Gail Brown Phillips; a son Jesse Lee Phillips and fiancée Kendra; daughters and sons-in-law, Addie Lee Phillips Russell and Jeff, Patricia Lynn Bolen and Chip, Virginia Denise Bailey and Lesley; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Kim Geddes; brothers, Greg Phillips, Todd Phillips, and David Steele. In addition to his mother, Michael was preceded in death by a sister, Donna McDaniel, and his grandparents, Idle and Addie Lou Cain Phillips. Due to health concerns and public restrictions at this time, the family is planning a private memorial service. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Phillips family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.