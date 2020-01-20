Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street,
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Shelton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Shelton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Shelton Obituary

Mr. Michael Charles "Mike" Shelton, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. A service of worship and celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, with Dr. Jonathan Casstevens officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -