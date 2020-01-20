|
Mr. Michael Charles "Mike" Shelton, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Central Continuing Care. A service of worship and celebration of Mike's life will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, with Dr. Jonathan Casstevens officiating. No formal visitation will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020