Michael Stillwagon

Michael Dewey Stillwagon Sr., 57, of Lowgap, entered eternal rest August 24, 2020, peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving wife, daughter, and son. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl W. and Joyce D. (O'Neal) Stillwagon Patuc; a brother, Carl Jr.; and a sister, Debbie Hershberger. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Belinda (Lilly) Stillwagon; his four sons, Michael Jr. (Jill), Sean, and Brenden Stillwagon, of Houston, Texas, and Colton Imburgia of Lowgap; his daughter, Adrianna Stillwagon, (fiancé, Kelvin) of Lowgap; and his dog companion, Nutmeg, they were inseparable. He is also survived by his two brothers, Tom (Joyce) Stillwagon, and Don (Maria) Stillwagon; his two sisters, Joyce (Lou) Ellison, and Cathy McWhorter; and stepdad, Frank Patuc. In his early years, Michael loved the outdoors, fishing down by the river, and hanging out with family and friends. Later in 1987, he would meet his wife, Belinda, while opening up White Castle restaurants. They lived a wild life for a few months living on the run. They finally married in 1988; and had three children and became owners of a restaurant which started their first big adventure in life together. In 2000, they found out Belinda was pregnant with their fourth child and then decided to pack up and move from the big city to live a better life outdoors with their children in North Carolina. Michael was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan always dressing up and getting the family together to cheer for the Steel City. Michael had a passion for tinkering and handy work; spending most of his time outdoors, shirtless fixing things around the house and yard. Later in life, he developed a love for video games, just like his children had, playing with them daily and discovering the possibilities in a virtual world. He will be dearly missed forever and a day. Due to current health concerns, a memorial service is being planned for later. His ashes will be scattered in Pennsylvania alongside his late father, for whom he loved.