Mr. Michael "Mike" Gray Wilson, 67, of Mount Airy, passed away at his home on March 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Surry County on Dec. 6, 1952, to the late Floyd Hardin and Eva Mae Haymore Wilson. Mike was employed at North Carolina Foam Industries for 42 years, a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, and a musician who played with several local bands his entire life. His greatest hobby were fishing and vacationing with his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Theresia Holder Wilson; daughters, Casey Michele Wilson and Janet Holder Draughn; a granddaughter, the apple of Popi's eye and his special little girl, Kaitlin Draughn Teague and her husband Landon David Teague; sisters and brother-in-law, Chrystal Brim, Teresa Wilcox and Johnny; brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve Wilson and Sherry, Donnie Wilson and Susie, and Dennis Wilson; and many special friends and coworkers; and his pet and companion, Bentley. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Wilson; a brother, Jimmy Wilson; fathers-in-law and mother-in-law, James Gilmer and JoAnn Hodges Bowman, and Johnie Eugene Draughn; and a special aunt Elaine Marion. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time, a private service will be held at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion c/o Bobby Hiatt, P.O. Box 445, Mount Airy, NC 27030 or to Mount Airy Elks Lodge c/o Mark Alderman, 221 Elks Dr., Mount Airy, NC 27030. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff of Wake Forest Baptist Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. George Yacoub, Wake Forest Baptist Health, Dr. Jason Hoth and Dr. Carl Grey, to Northern Regional Hospital, and to Mountain Valley Hospice for the care given to Mike during his illness. The family will have a celebration of Mike's life at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020