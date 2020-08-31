Mildred Collins

Mildred Ilene Goins Collins, 93, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday afternoon, August 29, at Twelve Oaks Memory Care Unit. Mrs. Collins was born August 28, 1927, in Patrick County, Virginia, one of nine children born to the late Fletcher and Annie Elizabeth Wilson Goins. Mildred worked at Barber Plant for many years and later retired from Renfro Corporation. She was a Christian and faithfully attended Gospel Mission Baptist Church. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Gary Faw of Raleigh; three grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Laura Faw of Knightdale, Ryan and Liz Faw of Raleigh, and Beth and the Rev. Nick Perkins of Clayton; six great-grandchildren, Olivia Faw, Jacob Faw, Morgan Faw, Kayla Perkins, Aaron Perkins, and Greyson Perkins; four sisters, Helen Hooker of Claudville, Virginia, and Lib Goins, Faye Hunter, and Inez Chandler, all of Mount Airy; a brother and sister-in-law, Wayne and Ethel Goins of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband, William Early Collins, in 1978; two sisters, Betty Jean Schmidt and Juanita Goins; and a brother, Arthur Goins. A graveside celebration of Mildred's life will be held Tuesday, Sept. 1, at 2 p.m. at Unity Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Kenneth Young and the Rev. Nick Perkins officiating. No formal visitation will be held; however, family and friends were able to pay their respects on Monday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Tuesday from 8:00 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. At other times, the family welcomes friends to the Faw home at 235 Pentecostal Holiness Church Road, Mount Airy. Due to COVID-19 concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or Gospel Mission Baptist Church, 1046 Linville Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.