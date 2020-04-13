|
Mildred Mae Jarrell, 89, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Miss Jarrell was born August 18, 1930, in Surry County, the daughter of the late Fred Rufus and Cena Sutphin Jarrell. Mildred graduated from Franklin High School in 1950. She worked at Perry Manufacturing Inc. for many years, and she was later well known for her style and friendly service at Ellis Clothing, located in downtown Mount Airy. She was a longtime member of Calvary Baptist Church. Mildred played an active role in the rearing of her nieces and nephews. Mildred, known as "Mimmie" to most family members, was loved by all. She loved music and enjoyed participating in Saturday evening family gatherings, where she sang hymns and classics by Patsy Cline, Eddie Arnold, and many others. She is survived by a sister, Margaret Ann Jarrell Smith of Mount Airy; a brother, Norris Gray Jarrell of Mount Airy; a sister-in-law, Rachael Snow Jarrell of Mount Airy; two nieces, Lee Ann Smith Belcher (David) and Madeline Kay Jarrell Rogers (Jimmy); two nephews, Fred Lee Smith (Lori Hicks) and William Kester Jarrell (Katarina); three great-nieces and nephews; and seven great-great-nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Miss Jarrell was preceded in death by a brother, Kester Thomas Jarrell; a sister-in-law, Faye Davenport Jarrell; and a nephew, Norris Gray Jarrell Jr. Due to limitations for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Skyline Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Baptist Church, 314 South Franklin Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Moody Funeral Service is serving the Jarrell family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020