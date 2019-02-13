Mrs. Mildred Mae Eckenrod Jones, my dearly beloved mother, died peacefully Monday morning, Feb. 11, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born in Canton, to the late Alma Bowman Eckenrod and William R. Eckenrod, Sr. While a baby her family moved to Mount Airy where her parents were renown photographers. She attended Mount Airy High School where she excelled both academically and socially. Here she met the love of her life, Marion Jones. April 1, 1948, they eloped during their work lunch hour. Soon afterwards married life began in Durham. While there, a daughter, Laura and a son Frank were born. June 1959, Mildred lost her life mate when Marion died of a heart attack. Returning to Mount Airy in 1960 she raised her children and attended to her parents. Life's circumstances sent her into the working world. A keen mind with sharp skills, she served in an executive position with Nations Bank and Bank of America. Beginning in December 1979, she was a founding charter member of the Granite City Chapter of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA). She also served as the first President of the new chapter. Over the years she continued to serve in many other capacities within the organization. May 1996, tragedy struck with the death of her son Frank. Strong in faith, she always saw the good in life. A consummate homemaker, her cooking skills were renowned, notably her pound cake. An avid gardener, she created a haven for birds especially her beloved blue birds. Her home and compassionate heart were always available to those in need. A quick wit and interest in current events made her a fun conversationalist. She enjoyed people, never meeting a stranger. To be closer to her daughter, in June of 2018 she moved to Friends Home West in Greensboro making a host of new friends with her continued wit and charm. This grand and gracious lady will be greatly missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Marion Jones, son, Frank Jones, and a brother William Eckenrod, Jr.. She is survived by daughter, Laura Jones Pierce and her husband Dan Pierce, and their children, Andrew Pierce, Amy Pierce Alvino and her husband John Alvino; grandson, Scott Jones and wife Amanda; granddaughter, Emily Jones Himmerlich and husband Bob; great-grandchildren, Darby Jones and Andrew Fields. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 16, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Griff Gatewood officiating. Burial will follow in Oakdale Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1286 Mount Airy, NC 27030, , P.O. Box 744806, Atlanta, GA 30374-4806, or to The Children's Home Society of North Carolina, P.O. Box 14608, Greensboro, NC 27415. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.