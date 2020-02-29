Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Mayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred Mayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred Mayes Obituary

SILOAM — Ms. Mildred "Millie" Freeman Mayes, age 78, of Siloam, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Village Care of King. She was born in Surry County on March 30, 1941, to the late Dewitt Porter Freeman and the late Mary Frances Abbott Freeman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Chattin. Surviving are her two children, Bridgette Mayes, and Michael Mayes; grandchildren, Jacob White, Lee Conley, Jonathan Morgan, Andrew Mayes, Ryan Mayes, Tyler Mayes; great-grandchildren, Daniel Conley, Skyelynn Conley, Piper Conley, Blakeley Mayes; sister, Debra Meredith; brothers and sisters-in-law Douglas and Barbara Freeman, Clark and Sharon Freeman. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson on Monday, March 2, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -