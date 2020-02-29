|
SILOAM — Ms. Mildred "Millie" Freeman Mayes, age 78, of Siloam, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Village Care of King. She was born in Surry County on March 30, 1941, to the late Dewitt Porter Freeman and the late Mary Frances Abbott Freeman. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Chattin. Surviving are her two children, Bridgette Mayes, and Michael Mayes; grandchildren, Jacob White, Lee Conley, Jonathan Morgan, Andrew Mayes, Ryan Mayes, Tyler Mayes; great-grandchildren, Daniel Conley, Skyelynn Conley, Piper Conley, Blakeley Mayes; sister, Debra Meredith; brothers and sisters-in-law Douglas and Barbara Freeman, Clark and Sharon Freeman. The family will receive friends at Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson on Monday, March 2, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020