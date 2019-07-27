|
|
Mrs. Mildred Hazel Skipper McDaniel, 88, of Mount Airy, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 25, 2019, at Northern Hospital of Surry County. Mrs. McDaniel was born May 6, 1931, in Spartanburg County, SC, the fifth child born to the late Garner Cleveland and Bernice Wilson Skipper. Mildred graduated from Mill Spring High School as salutatorian, and she earned an associate's degree from Brevard College. She was a devoted homemaker and pastor's wife for many years, always serving her family and friends faithfully. Mildred was a dedicated Christian and a member of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church. Her family, friends and church family will remember her best as a devoted Sunday school teacher and a true Bible scholar. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, the Rev. Rebern Leon "R.L." McDaniel of the home; a daughter, Mary Beth Tsai of Cary; two sons and daughters-in-law, Douglas Leon and Mary McDaniel of Dublin, VA, and Michael Dean and Vickie McDaniel of Mount Airy; her grandchildren, Jason McDaniel, Patrick McDaniel, the Rev. Lance McDaniel, Meredith and Michael Carter, Allison McDaniel, Kaitlyn Tsai, and EmmaLi Tsai; a great-grandson, Bryce Carter; two sisters, Sue Skipper Toney of Statesville and Joyce Skipper Neeley of Columbus; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. McDaniel was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Dale McDaniel; two sisters, Emma Skipper Ford and Adalena Skipper Fowler; and three brothers, Garner Cleveland Skipper, Jr., Ray Skipper, and Preston Skipper. The funeral service will be held Monday, July 29, at 1 p.m. at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, with the Rev. Rebern Leon "R.L." McDaniel, the Rev. Lance McDaniel, and Dr. Chris Benfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Blues Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 6 until 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy, where her body will remain until carried to the church to lie-in-state 30 minutes before the funeral service. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from July 27 to July 28, 2019