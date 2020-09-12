Mrs. Mildred Ann Leonard Overby, age 87, of Mount Airy, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. She was born in Surry County on May 24, 1933, to the late Jacob Alton and Fannie Jane Lambert Leonard. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who will surely be missed by all who knew her. Left to cherish her memories are her husband Bill Overby of the home; sons and daughter-in-law David Overby and Stephen and Ashley Overby; grandchildren Blaine M. and Hanna Overby; sister Juanita Clifton; and nieces Kimberley Cheek and Lisa Jackson. Mrs. Overby was preceded in death by her parents and by beloved son Blaine L. Overby. A lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church of Mount Airy, Mildred enjoyed singing in the choir and participating in the many other valuable ministries of the congregation. She also enjoyed serving community members with home loans through her work at BB&T. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18, at Skyline Memory Gardens with the Rev. Alex Martin officiating. Due to health concerns at this time there will be no formal visitation. The family wishes to acknowledge gratefully the services of caregiver Sandra Boyd who has attended lovingly to Mildred and Bill for almost ten years. Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Church or to the Mountain Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.