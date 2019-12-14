|
|
Mildred Caudle Short, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mildred was born on July 1, 1918, in Surry County, to the late James Robert and Bessie Wall Caudle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years and love of her life, Coy Ulysses Short; and beloved sisters and brothers, Laura Caudle, Eva Simmons, Russell Caudle, Bernice Caudle, Guy Caudle and Jeanette Rule. From her early childhood until her death, Mildred shared her wonderful sense of humor, gift of friendship and welcoming hospitality with everyone she encountered. Mildred and Coy were childhood sweethearts who loved to travel and built a successful business together. Her strength of character, genuine zest for life and candidness are an inspiration to all who were blessed to have her in their lives. Left to cherish her memory are her children; Dianne Hunter of Hilton Head, SC, James Coy Short (Linda) of Mount Airy, Marilyn Cook (Jerry) of Raleigh, and Jan Epperson (Steve) of Pilot Mountain. Mildred was extremely proud of her grandchildren, Neal (Grete) Gower of Hilton Head, SC, Nathan Henderson and fiancée, Jacey Wilson of Wilmington, Blake Sawyers (Sarah) of Raleigh, Kelsey Sawyers and fiancé, Bren Lamont, of Durham, along with Craig and Tara Epperson of Bristol, TN. She was blessed with six great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Angelic caregivers enriched the final years of Mildred's life, and the family is immensely grateful to each of those compassionate individuals. Please reflect on Mildred's life and in her honor, share your love and generous spirit with others. Mildred was a lifelong and oldest member of Bannertown Baptist Church where her family will visit with friends on Monday evening, Dec. 16, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Bannertown Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Wilson officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019