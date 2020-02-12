|
|
Mrs. Mildred "Midge" Cooke Tilley, 95, of Mount Airy passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born in Surry County on August 6, 1924, the daughter of Eli M. Cook and Mertie Arrington Cook. In addition to her parents, Midge was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cecil Tilley, a daughter, Sue Tilley Stancil, and three brothers, Alfred Cooke, Sanford Cooke, and Max Cooke. She is survived by her son Charles C. Tilley Jr. of the home, grandson John "Jay" W. Stancil of Brooklyn, New York, a brother Roger P. Cooke of King, and several nieces and nephews. Midge suffered from extreme dementia for the past several years which prevented her from participating in the activities she had enjoyed over the years. Midge was a member of Woodville Baptist Church, Mount Airy. She was also an active member of the NC Highway Patrol Auxiliary for many years until her health failed her. She particularly enjoyed visiting with other members and friends when she was able to attend the Auxiliary's conventions. Visitation and funeral services for Midge will be held Friday, Feb. 14, at Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy. A short service will begin at 7 p.m. in the chapel at Moody Funeral Home and will be conducted by the Rev. Kevin Kilby, pastor of Woodville Baptist Church. Visitation will follow the service. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Woodville Baptist Church Cemetery, 5108 Westfield Rd., Mount Airy. Casual dress is acceptable. The family would like to thank the staff at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for their thoughtfulness and care of Midge. Also, the family would like to give a special thanks to Linda Cain for her love and care of Madge. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020