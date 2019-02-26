Home

WALTERBORO, S.C. — Mrs. Mildred "Millie" Hensley Wilson, age 92, of Walterboro, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. Born Aug. 25, 1926, in Bluefield, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Arvie B. and Clara Stanley Hensley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Wynn Wilson, Jr.; her daughter, Charlotte Jean Wilson; and brothers, Owen Lee Hensley and Erwin Lester Hensley. She graduated from Beaver High School in Bluefield, West Virginia. She married her husband on Dec. 10, 1946. During her life, because of her husband's work and dedication to the ministry, they resided in many places in the upper mountains of North Carolina and Virginia including Black Mountain and Galax, Virginia, prior to making the Low Country of South Carolina their home since 2011. She began working outside the home in 1960, when her husband took a position with the State of North Carolina in Raleigh. She held varying secretarial positions with Carolina Power and Light in Raleigh and with the State of North Carolina in Asheville. She was proficient in taking dictation and writing shorthand and was continually called upon to handle confidential letters and memorandums. She retired from the State of North Carolina in 1990. She was a member of New Home Church of Christ in Dobson, where her husband served as minister. Her unwavering faith and service to her husband, family and the church has been an inspiration as she served many times as pianist for the services and taught children and women's bible classes. She dedicated much time to helping her husband publish church material such as tracts and newsletters. She also proof-read several books written by her husband. She enjoyed reading, watching Shirley Temple movies and collecting dolls. She always laughed at her husband's jokes even though she had heard them countless times. Surviving are sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Toshiko Wilson; Wayne and LuAnn Wilson; grandchildren, Kelly Jones and husband David, Emily Pelsue and husband Aaron; great-grandchildren, Mia Jones, Jackson Jones, Eli Jones, Posey Pelsue, Glory Pelsue, and Milo Pelsue. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, at New Home Church of Christ Cemetery by Bro. Carl Boles. The family will receive friends Friday night from 6 to 8 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home of Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
