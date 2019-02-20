Home

Minerva Dobson Obituary

BOONVILLE — Mrs. Minerva Ann Rothenberger Dobson, age 79, of Boonville, passed away Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center. Mrs. Dobson was born in Pennsylvania on Sept. 5, 1939. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be sorely missed. Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Jeff Lowe; a son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Kathy Dobson; grandchildren, Joshua Lowe and Anna Nicole Lowe; and many dear friends. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Brother Donnie Gray. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019
