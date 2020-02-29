Home

Mrs. Minnie Ada Haynes Smith Moser, 94, of Mount Airy, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Northern Regional Hospital in Mount Airy. She was born in Patrick County, Virginia, on August 7, 1925, to the late William Alexander and Roda Ida Shadrack Haynes. Mrs. Moser retired from Spencer's, and was of the Moravian faith. She is survived by sisters-in-law Virginia Boyd and Mary Stanley Haynes; nieces and nephews, Frieda and Ricky Marlowe, Fern and Robert Richard, Wanda Reyes, Joan and Joel Chambers, Bea Jordan, Sheryl and Dave Gustafson, Debbie and Mark Harrison, and Russell Haynes Jr. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Moser was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Donald Moser; a son, Mason Smith; a brother, Russell Haynes Sr.; sisters, Easter Paschall, and Pansy Stanley. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 2, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Greg Anderson. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 29 to Mar. 1, 2020
