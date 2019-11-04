|
|
Mr. Carl Mitchell Hunter, age 77, of Mount Airy, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Woltz Hospice Home. Mr. Hunter was born in Surry County on July 12, 1942, to the late James Lester and Annie Mills Hunter. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends. Surviving is his devoted wife, Faye Goins Hunter; daughters and sons-in-law, Jeana and Roger Cox, and Jan and John Casstevens; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Paulette Hunter; granddaughters, Paige Burke and husband Justin, Whitney Cooke and husband Nicholas, Alyssa Cox, and Carlee Cox; sisters and a brother-in-law, Betty Noah and Linda and Gary Schatz; a brother, Jimmy Hunter; a special nephew, Christopher Schmidt; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Moody Funeral Home Chapel by Dr. Joey Jessup. Entombment will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019