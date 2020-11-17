Mitchell "Mitch" Todd Simmons, 52, of Mount Airy passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, at Accordius Health of Salisbury. He was born in Surry County on Dec. 2, 1967, to the late William "Hampton" and Peggy Jo Atkins Simmons. Mr. Simmons was a loving father, grandfather, and brother who will be dearly missed. He is survived by a daughter, Brianna Simmons; a grandson, Kayden Kash Fulton; a brother and sisters-in-law, Myron and Emma Simmons, and Susan Simmons. In addition to his parents, Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by a brother, William "Mark" Simmons. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jake Penley officiating. The family will receive friends Wed. from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.