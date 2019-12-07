|
DOBSON — Mrs. Mittie "Ruth" Wolfe Wilmoth, age 93, of Dobson, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at her home in Cana, Virginia. She was born in Surry County on March 7, 1926, to the late Raymond McKinley Wolfe and the late Maude Ella Davis Wolfe. She loving served people as a CNA until the age of 80. She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church where she faithfully attended as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kelly Basil Wilmoth; a daughter, Sondra Thompson; sisters Violet Reece and Frances Wolfe. Surviving are her two daughters and son-in-law, Judy and Jack King, Sue Atkins; grandchildren, Chris and Jay Wilmoth, Michelle and Michael Payne, Eric and Lynette King; great-grandchildren, Brittany Payne, Samantha Payne, Kendyl King, Amanda and Mitchell Zubieta, Lisa Ledford, Trey Garrett and Brian Raines; great-great-grandchildren, Ellie Zubieta and Addison Zubieta; sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty and Paul Jones, Annette and Delano Fowler; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at Fairview Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Dr. Billy Nale and Rev. Lee Johnson will conduct the services. The family will receive friends at Fairview Baptist Church Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time or her service at 3 p.m. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Ruth's caregivers, Barbara McCall, Marilyn Edwards, Regina Waddell and Deidree Speas. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Foothills Food Pantry, PO Box 1065, Dobson, NC 27017, or to the Fairview Baptist Church Quilt Ministry, 6678 NC 268, Dobson, NC 27017. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published in Mount Airy News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019