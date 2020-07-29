Mrs. Molly Reece Whitaker, 81, went to be with the Lord on July 29, 2020, at Village Care of King, after an extended illness. She was born August 29, 1938, in Pfafftown to Cerva M. Reece and Nancy Huff Reece. She graduated co-valedictorian from Copeland School in 1956. Molly lived in Winston-Salem for a few years but spent most of her life in Siloam where she was a homemaker, seamstress, loved reading, music, trips to the beach and gardening. She was a very sweet lady who loved the beauty of flowers, the mountains, animals and Christmas decorating and gift-giving. She was of the Christian faith and attended Old Siloam Church. All of her family were special to her and she will be very missed. Molly is survived by her daughter, Sharon Jane Marvin (Tony) of Winston-Salem; her half-sister Emily Reece Adcock (Emmett) of Walnut Cove; two sister-in-laws, Irene Whitaker and Bonnie Ashburn of Siloam; one brother-in-law, Thomas Whitaker (Cindy) of Siloam. Mrs. Whitaker was preceded in death by her husband, Palmer Elbert Whitaker; her mother of East Bend; her father and step-mother Mary Ayers Reece of Walkertown; her brothers, Richard Reece of Tuscon, Arizona, and Dixon Reece of Durham; one aunt, Della Reece Eads Poindexter of Siloam. Mrs. Whitaker will lie in state at Cox-Needham Funeral Home in Pilot Mountain on Friday July 31 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The funeral service will be held on August 1 at 11 a.m. in Old Siloam Church with Rev. Lem Sprinkle and Elder Jeff Whitaker officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Old Siloam Church, 189 Hardy Road, Siloam, NC 27047 or to Village Care of King, 440 Ingram Drive, King NC 27021. A very special thanks to all the caregivers at Village Care and to family and friends for their love and support. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Whitaker family.