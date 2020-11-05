WINSTON-SALEM — Mondee Denise Tilly, 51, of Winston-Salem, died peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 26. Born on July 23, 1969, she was the daughter of the late James and Shirley Tilley of Pilot Mountain. She was a graduate of East Surry High School and earned her degree in photography from Randolph Community College. She is survived by her husband, Chris McGaughey, of the home; her brother, Chris Tilley of Pilot Mountain; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. For most of her life, Mondee was a reporter and photographer for the Mounty Airy News. Her words and images touched a countless number of people in the community. Being a journalist and bringing people the news of the day — both good and bad — was her life's passion. It was her way to make a difference in the world, give back to the community she loved, and bring people together through their shared experiences. She was a witness to life's kindest moments and worst tragedies — sometimes in the same day — and she did her best to make sure readers felt them as deeply as she did. She leaves behind a rich legacy in words and images, and she was proud of each one. Mondee was also an avid gardener who loved to cook and doted on her fur babies as much as she could. She loved learning about plants and couldn't wait to try out a new recipe. A service will be held at Moody Funeral Services, 206 W. Pine St., Mount Airy, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Foundation for Alcoholism Research (http://alcoholismresearch.org) or to a local food pantry. Helping others is the best way to honor Mondee's life. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.