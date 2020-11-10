Monica Brintle Boyington, 55, of Mount Airy, passed away Saturday morning, Nov. 7, 2020, at her home. Ms. Boyington was born Feb. 13, 1965, in Surry County, the daughter of Joyce Faye Kirkman Brintle and the late Henry Thomas "Tom" Brintle. Monica worked as an office assistant at Reynolda Smiles in Winston-Salem and was a member of Dover Baptist Church. Left to cherish her memories are a daughter and son-in-law, Courtney and Matthew White of Mount Airy; a son and daughter-in-law, Kendall and Brittni Sanborn of Sanford; three grandchildren, Natalee White and Cason White, both of Mount Airy, and Drake Sanborn of Sanford; her mother, Joyce Faye Kirkman Brintle of Mount Airy; and a brother, Jeff Brintle of Bluefield, Virginia. The funeral service will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy, with the Rev. Larry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the Dover Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to public health concerns, attendees are requested to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. At other times, the family welcomes friends to her mother's home at 549 Dover Church Road, Mount Airy. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Dover Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 178 Dover Church Road, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.