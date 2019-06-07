Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Monica Smith Obituary

Monica Eubanks Smith, 55, of Shoals, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greer, South Carolina, on August 11, 1963, to Paula Eubanks and the late Harry Lee Eubanks. Monica loved her family above all else in this world. She was a dedicated wife and mother that put her family first and created a warm and joyful place to call home. Her joy-filled spirit and kindness were contagious to all those she met. She is survived by her husband, James Smith of the home; a daughter, Jamie Smith; sons, Brett Smith, Evan Smith, and Zachary Smith; mother, Paula Eubanks; brother, Paul Eubanks and wife Cathy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Carol Smith; brother-in-law and sister in-law, Keith and Connie Smith. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Eubanks. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church 3692 Quaker Church Rd, Pinnacle, with the Rev. Duncan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from June 7 to June 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moody Funeral Services
Download Now