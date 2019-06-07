Monica Eubanks Smith, 55, of Shoals, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Greer, South Carolina, on August 11, 1963, to Paula Eubanks and the late Harry Lee Eubanks. Monica loved her family above all else in this world. She was a dedicated wife and mother that put her family first and created a warm and joyful place to call home. Her joy-filled spirit and kindness were contagious to all those she met. She is survived by her husband, James Smith of the home; a daughter, Jamie Smith; sons, Brett Smith, Evan Smith, and Zachary Smith; mother, Paula Eubanks; brother, Paul Eubanks and wife Cathy; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ed and Carol Smith; brother-in-law and sister in-law, Keith and Connie Smith. She was preceded in death by her father, Harry Eubanks. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at Fairview United Methodist Church 3692 Quaker Church Rd, Pinnacle, with the Rev. Duncan Martin officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the church fellowship hall. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com