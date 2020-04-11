|
Mr. Moody Elton Keith, 72, of Mount Airy, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. Mr. Keith was born June 26, 1947, in Patrick County, Virginia, the son of the late George Elton and Barbara Mabe Keith. Moody served our country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from Proctor-Silex Inc. after many years of service and was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Bettie Hodges Keith of the home; a daughter, Alesia Keith of Mount Airy; a son and daughter-in-law, Daniel Elton and Joni Keith of Mount Airy; five grandchildren, Caitlin Bobbitt, Emily Keith, Addison Brady, Lydia Keith, and Trevor Keith, all of Mount Airy; a sister, Kay Hawks of High Point; and three brothers and a sister-in-law, Kent Keith and William Keith, both of Ararat, Virginia, and Wade and Julie Keith of Mount Airy. In addition to his parents, Mr. Keith was preceded in death by two infant brothers; a brother, Kenneth Keith; and a half-brother, Roy Keith. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a private graveside service will be held at Willis Gap Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020