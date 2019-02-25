Home

Muriel Blevins Hodges, of 4350 Old Town Drive, Winston-Salem, died peacefully at home Saturday, Feb. 26, 2019. Muriel was born March 13, 1923, in Surry County to Walter and Beatrice Nance Blevins and grew up in Dobson. She was retired from Western Electric Company in Winston-Salem with nearly 30 years of service. Muriel is survived by a daughter-in-law, Sharon Gates-Hodges of the home; a step-granddaughter, Taryn Campbell of Dobson; step-great grandchildren Noah Campbell and Natalyn Freeman of Dobson; nephews and nieces David Tuttle of Chapel Hill, Barbara Eudy of Charlotte, Albert Tuttle of Wilmington, and Catherine Armfield of Niceville, Florida; and special friend, Betty Bumgardner of Winston-Salem. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Hodges; her son, Dennis Hodges; three sisters, Audrey Blevins, Barbara Steele, and Mary Nance Tuttle; and two brothers, Chester Blevins and Maurice Blevins. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, in the chapel of Moody-Davis Funeral Home in Dobson, Burial will follow in the Riggan's Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Moody-Davis Funeral Home. The family request in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or to the Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com

Published in Mount Airy News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2019
