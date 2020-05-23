Myrtle Bush
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Myrtle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Myrtle Lee McCraw Bush, 88, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Carroll County, August 27, 1931, to the late Frank and Lula Blackburn McCraw. Mrs. Bush retired from Perry Manufacturing and was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. Mrs. Bush was a sweet lady with a quick sense of humor. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Tate; her grandson Donnie Tate; sisters, Annie Laurie Haunn and Clara Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bush was preceded in death by her husband, Hank Bush; brothers, Vernon L. McCraw and Jessie F. McCraw; and a nephew, Mike McCraw. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy McCraw officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions to New Bethel Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund c/o Raymond Edwards, 161 Twin Oaks Dr., Mount Airy, NC 2703. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Graveside service
02:00 PM
New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved