Mrs. Myrtle Lee McCraw Bush, 88, of Cana, Virginia, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center Saturday, May 23, 2020. She was born in Carroll County, August 27, 1931, to the late Frank and Lula Blackburn McCraw. Mrs. Bush retired from Perry Manufacturing and was a faithful member of New Bethel Baptist Church as long as her health permitted. Mrs. Bush was a sweet lady with a quick sense of humor. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Tate; her grandson Donnie Tate; sisters, Annie Laurie Haunn and Clara Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bush was preceded in death by her husband, Hank Bush; brothers, Vernon L. McCraw and Jessie F. McCraw; and a nephew, Mike McCraw. Respecting the current limitations of numbers for public gatherings at this time (COVID-19), a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020 at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jimmy McCraw officiating. There will be no formal visitation. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions to New Bethel Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund c/o Raymond Edwards, 161 Twin Oaks Dr., Mount Airy, NC 2703. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Mount Airy News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.